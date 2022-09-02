Pawan Kalyan's Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu & Others Extend Wishes To The Powerstar

Pawan Kalyan is receiving immense love from fans, family members as well as fellow film industry colleagues on his 51st birthday. The Bheemla Nayak star received special mentions from Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati and more while fans also trended him on Twitter. On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers of his next film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu released the first teaser, further piquing audiences' excitement.

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and other stars send birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, September 2, Chiranjeevi shared a throwback glimpse of the superstars and penned a heartfelt message in Telugu praising Pawan for his 'honesty and dedication'. Chiranjeevi's message roughly translates to, “His hope and desire are always Janahita (everyone’s welfare). He always worked honestly and sincerely for the theory he believed in. Happy Birthday to Kalyan Babu; wishing and blessing Pawan Kalyan all his wishes come true. Happy Birthday.”

On the other hand, Adivi Sesh, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej, Ravi Teja and several others also wished the superstar. Sharing an adorable picture with Pawan, the RRR hitmaker wrote, "Happy Birthday to my guiding force, our Power Star! @PawanKalyan Babai, wishing you a wonderful and prosperous year ahead. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu mentioned, "Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfilment always! (sic)"

Happy Birthday to my guiding force, our Power Star! @PawanKalyan Babai, wishing you a wonderful and prosperous year ahead 🤗 pic.twitter.com/yJNWE2LoKj — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 2, 2022

Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfillment always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2022

Happy Birthday to my Guru and strength @PawanKalyan mama.



Wishing you excel in every field you're into with abundance of love, health and happiness.#HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/InnYvwB943 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 1, 2022

Happy birthday Pawan! Wishing you success and an abundance of happiness always❤️ @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/RwuqAjPLwD — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the teaser of period action-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu was also shared on the superstar's birthday. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi next year.