Last Updated:

Pawan Kalyan's Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu & Others Extend Wishes To The Powerstar

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and other celebrities penned heartfelt birthday wishes for superstar Pawan Kalyan on his 51st birthday.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Pawan Kalyan's birthday

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @KCHIRUTWEETS/ @URSTRULYMAHESH/ INSTAGRAM/ @JANASENA.IN


Pawan Kalyan is receiving immense love from fans, family members as well as fellow film industry colleagues on his 51st birthday. The Bheemla Nayak star received special mentions from Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati and more while fans also trended him on Twitter. On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers of his next film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu released the first teaser, further piquing audiences' excitement. 

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and other stars send birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, September 2, Chiranjeevi shared a throwback glimpse of the superstars and penned a heartfelt message in Telugu praising Pawan for his 'honesty and dedication'. Chiranjeevi's message roughly translates to, “His hope and desire are always Janahita (everyone’s welfare). He always worked honestly and sincerely for the theory he believed in. Happy Birthday to Kalyan Babu; wishing and blessing Pawan Kalyan all his wishes come true. Happy Birthday.”

On the other hand, Adivi Sesh, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej, Ravi Teja and several others also wished the superstar. Sharing an adorable picture with Pawan, the RRR hitmaker wrote, "Happy Birthday to my guiding force, our Power Star! @PawanKalyan Babai, wishing you a wonderful and prosperous year ahead. (sic)"

READ | Pawan Kalyan to attend Nani's 'Ante Sundharaniki' pre-release event as chief guest: Report

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu mentioned, "Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfilment always! (sic)"

Meanwhile, the teaser of period action-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu was also shared on the superstar's birthday. Directed by  Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi next year.

READ | Pawan Kalyan congratulates 'Major' team on film's success; Adivi Sesh says 'heart is full'
READ | Pawan Kalyan, Vijay Deverakonda & others wish 'happy soul' Chiranjeevi on his birthday
READ | 52-foot Pawan Kalyan cutout bedecks Chennai theatre as actor prepares for 51st birthday
READ | Pawan Kalyan's 'Jalsa' re-released in theatres to commemorate actor's 51st birthday
First Published:
COMMENT