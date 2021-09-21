Payal Ghosh Claims She Escaped An Acid Attack: 'They Tried To Hit Me With A Rod'

Actor-turned-politician Payal Ghosh recently claimed that she was attacked with acid by several masked men when she was returning home after purchasing medicines in Mumbai. She alleged that the culprits had a bottle in their hand, which she speculated to be acid. Ghosh's video has been trending on the internet. Watch it below.

Payal Ghosh escapes acid attack in Mumbai?

In Payal Ghosh's Instagram video, she can be heard saying, "Hi, I am Payal Ghosh and yesterday I went out to buy some medicine. As I was trying to sit in my driver’s seat, some people came and tried to attack me. There was a bottle in their hand. I don’t know what it was. I suspect maybe acid or something. They also tried to hit me with a rod. I tried to rescue (escape) and shouted, so the rod fell on my left hand and I got injured. Probably today I will go to the police station to do the FIR," she added.

Ghosh said, "I don’t know this kind of thing never happened to me in my life ever. This was the first time in Mumbai that I had to face this. I really don’t know what it was."

Most recently, Ghosh dropped a pair of pictures featuring herself and Central Minister Ramdas Athawale. She informed her Instagram followers that he visited her to check on her after the shocking incident. She captioned the post, "Thank you so much Honorable central minister Ramdas Athawale sir for coming to my home and checking up on me. Thank you for all the love and affection. I am doing much better and your care means so much to me."

Earlier, she posted a picture on her IG stories showing her injured hand. She wrote, "I couldn’t sleep the whole night, out of pain."

Who is Payal Ghosh?

Payal Ghosh entered politics last year. She joined Ramdas Athawale's party in the month of October and was appointed as Vice President of its Women's Wing. Before entering politics, she has appeared in several films like Sharpe's Peril, Prayanam, Oosaravelli, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. She has a Hindi language film titled Koi Jaane Na that is still being shot.

Image: Instagram/Iampayalghosh