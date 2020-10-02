Payal Ghosh Refutes Anurag's 'not In India' Defense, Reveals Alleged Disclosures By Him

Actor Payal Ghosh spoke to ANI after reflecting on director Anurag Kashyap's statements to the police on Thursday and expressed satisfaction on the fact that the police have started investigating the case at her behest. She said that Kashyap's denial of the charges against him was "expected" and claimed that he will naturally "defend himself".

"Someone who has committed the crime will not state upfront that he had done something. The accused never accept their mistakes, he is defending himself. It was expected. I am happy that the investigation has started which was not the case earlier. I was running pillar to post while he was relaxing at his home. I have spoken the truth", said Ghosh to ANI.

She also spoke to the media and refuted Kashyap's claims of not being in the country by clarifying that he was filming for Bombay Velvet in Mumbai at that time. She claimed that Kashyap had himself disclosed the film's status to her in 2013 around the time that he allegedly raped her. He had allegedly also shared with Ghosh that Kalki Koechlin, his then second wife, had left him after a fight.

"Mr.Kashyap has lied": Payal Ghosh on Twitter

Reacting to Anurag's statement on Twitter, Payal Ghosh wrote that Anurag Kashyap had ‘lied’ before the police. She claimed that her lawyer will move an application on Friday for conducting ‘Narco Analysis, Lie Detector & Polygraph Test of’ Anurag Kashyap to find out the 'truth' in the ‘interest of justice.’

Mr.Kashyap has lied bfr police in his statement..my Lawyer,is moving an application 2conduct Narco Analysis,Lie Detector &Polygraph Test of Mr.kashyap 2find out d truth Today application wl be filed to d police station,4 d interest of Justice @narendramodi @AmitShah #BetiBachao — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 2, 2020

Payal Ghosh had tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action and security, claiming that Kashyap had forced himself upon her in 2013, in a tweet on September 23. She got a First Information Report registered against Kashyap under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) on September 23 at the Versova Police Station.

After calling Payal Ghosh for questioning, Mumbai Police summoned Kashyap for interrogation on October 1. Ghosh has also lodged complaints with the National Commission for Women and Narcotics Control Bureau, claiming Kashyap consumed drugs.

