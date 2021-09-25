Payal Ghosh Reveals 'taking Action Isn’t On My Mind' As She Gets Vocal About Attack On Her

Actor-turned politician Payal Ghosh was recently attacked by a few masked men when she stepped out of her house to buy some medicines at night. She even spoke about the entire incident on social media and alleged that the culprits had a bottle in their hands, which she speculated to be acid. Ghosh's video went viral on the internet. Now, in a recent development, the actor during her latest interaction with Hindustan Times revealed that taking action against the culprit ‘is not on her mind’ currently.



Though she had talked about filing an FIR earlier, however, Payal now plans to move over the mishap. Elucidating further, she said that she is focusing on her work right now and is taking every precaution to stay safe. However, taking any action isn’t on her mind currently. The actress in her social media post had shared that when she was getting into her car, she was attacked with a rod and the men had a bottle in their hands that she suspected was acid. She escaped the situation with a mild injury.

Payal Ghosh talks about refraining from taking action against attackers

Giving an account of the incident and her injury, Ghosh revealed that she is not aware of the fact whether it was a planned attack or not. She could not figure that out. She said that she has a minor injury on her left hand and the swelling is healing. Ghosh who has been staying in Mumbai for the last 10 years believes that Mumbai is a relatively safer city for women, however, she questions the laws pertaining to their safety. Talking about the same, she told the leading website that Mumbai is a safe place and she has never faced anything of this sort, before. Earlier, she confessed to driving to Carter Road to have coffee at one in the morning.

She is completely perplexed as to what happened that day. She tried to explain every possibility of the incident and shared that there could have been a quarrel among the attackers and she happened to be in the middle of it. The actor won’t let the incident deter her spirit and is coping up with it quite well. She admitted that it had scared her earlier, but now she is trying to come out of it. She Is thinking to be brave and fight all odds with utmost courage.



IMAGE: Instagram/@IAMPAYALGHOSH