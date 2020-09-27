Payal Ghosh Says, 'FIR Filed 6 Days Back & Still No Action Has Been Taken' Against Kashyap

Actress Payal Ghosh on Sunday said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap whom she has accused of raping her seven years ago. Ghosh in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV said, "the accused is sitting at home while all the investigation is happening with me."

Ghosh also highlighted that Kashyap has not been arrested despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR against him six days back. "Investigation is only for me and he has not been called. I am angry because I am sitting at the police station from morning till night but he's chilling at home. 6 days since the FIR and no action has been taken. The cops have assured that they will cooperate and take necessary action soon."

The actress and her lawyer Nitin Satpute on Sunday reached the police station demanding a quick probe, six days after she filed an FIR against Kashyap accusing him of raping her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013. Kashyap had dismissed the allegations as "baseless". Ghosh said she met senior officials at the police station and threatened to go on a hunger strike "if justice is not delivered to me quickly".

Ghosh also claimed that she faced a threat from Kashyap and his well-wishers. She said she was asked to come to the police station again on Monday as the investigating officer was not present.

Versova police is probing the case under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said. Kashyap's lawyer had earlier tweeted a statement that "my client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest".

