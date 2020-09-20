Payal Ghosh's Lawyer To File Complaint Against Director Anurag Kashyap

Trouble could be mounting for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as actor Payal Ghosh has decided to file an official complaint against the director at Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai on September 21. Payal's lawyer — Advocate Nitin Satpute — released an official statement and said, "2015, Payal Ghosh was molested and was treated badly at Kashyap's house. Paperwork is still on and will file a complaint on September 21."

The lawyer further said, "Everyone must be wondering why she didn't speak up in all these years, and I would only like to say that she did try but was threatened. She was pressurized that if she complains, she would be boycotted. But with so much support today, Payal has decided to file an official complaint against Anurag Kashyap."

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

On Saturday, Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that the Gangs of Wasseypur director was sexually inappropriate towards her, a claim he has dismissed.

The 30-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against Kashyap. Dismissing the allegations, Kashyap called Ghosh's claim an attempt to "silence" him. The director said it had taken some people "such a long time" to "shut me up". "(But) while shutting me up, you lied so much that you dragged other women also in it. Please maintain some dignity madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless," Kashyap, 48, tweeted.

While Ghosh found support in National Commission for Women, with its chairperson Rekha Sharma assuring the actor that the NCW will take cognisance of the case, several film personalities, including Sayani Gupta, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla and Anubhav Sinha urged that the #MeToo movement must not be abused for vendetta.

Calling Ghosh's allegation the "cheapest" stunt, Kashyap's first wife, Bajaj said the filmmaker was somebody who makes sure to create a safe work environment for his female co-workers. "There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spend that energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place," she added.

'If charges against Anurag Kashyap are true, serious action should be taken': Ravi Kishan

'Together we'll bring them down': Payal Ghosh on Kangana's support against Anurag Kashyap

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.