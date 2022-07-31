Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh Seen Cutting Cake, Celebrating With Family In Reception Pics

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh were recently in the news after they tied the knot in the midst of their friends and family in a dreamy ceremony. The duo has been sharing glimpses from their wedding ceremony online as they give fans a peek into the festivities. Payal Rohatgi has now posted pictures from the wedding reception, and the much-loved couple is seen cutting a cake and celebrating their big day with their near and dear ones.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's wedding reception

Payal Rohatgi headed to her social media account and shared several pictures from her wedding reception. She was seen looking stunning in a navy blue lehenga with intricate embroidery and sequence, which gave it a royal touch. She paired the outfit with an elegant yet simple diamond necklace and earrings and posed alongside her husband, who opted for a dapper matching navy blue jacket, which he wore with a black shirt and matching trousers. The couple was seen holding each other close for the picture as they gazed into their partner's eyes and smiled at the cameras. Payal captioned the picture, "One day your pain will become your source of strength (sic)".

The 36 China Town actor also posted a video from the couple's reception, which saw them cutting a beautiful purple, blue and white cake with two layers and floral decorations. The couple stood among their friends and family, who sang and cheered for them as they cut the cake together. Payal adorably fed her husband a piece of cake, while he pranked her as the newlyweds burst out laughing. They then fed their family members a piece of cake and enjoyed their big day with their near and dear ones. In the caption of the post, they thanked those gathered for their 'love and wishes' as they wrote, "Thank you my dear friends for your love and wishes. Lots of love and respect for all of you."

Payal Rohatgi wedding

The fan-favourite couple tied the knot in Agra on July 9 and pictures from their royal wedding went viral online. Payal opted for a red lehenga with gold detailing and mirror work, as she stood alongside Sangram, who wore a white sherwani. They shared several pictures from their big day online and wishes poured in for the couple as they began a new chapter of their life together.

