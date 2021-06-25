Payal Rohatgi Arrested By Ahmedabad Police For Allegedly Threatening Society's Chairperson

Actor Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by Ahmedabad Police on Friday, June 25, 2021. The actor was accused of threatening her society's chairperson on social media. The post is now deleted which included abuses from the actor to the chairperson in WhatsApp groups. Read further to know more details about Payal Rohatgi's arrest.

Payal Rohatgi arrested by Ahmedabad Police

As per Dainik Bhaskar, the complaint was filed by Dr Parag Shah who is a resident of her society. In the complaint, he mentioned that the actor threatened to break the leg of anyone who would try to argue with her. She also got into a verbal fight over a plot that is being used as a playing area in society. It was also mentioned that she has threatened the society members regarding filing false cases against them. Payal has also engaged in various fights and has gone to the length of threatening to kill the chairperson.

Other than this, he also mentioned that there was a society meeting on June 20. The actor who is not a member of the meeting walked in between and started speaking. After which the chairperson interrupted her, she started abusing him. In the now-deleted post, she took her anger out on the chairperson and mentioned his name and used abuses against him. She even wrote that he has not done any family planning and that he doesn't think about other's families.

Society members have also complained that Payal's attitude isn't tolerable and is not decent at all. As per the publication, a member of the society Jayesh added that they get into a fight over small things. He added that even if children are playing in the group, she says that if there is any sound, she will come down and break their legs. Post her arrest, her medical test which also includes that of COVID-19 has begun.

On Thursday, a day before her arrest, she took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself performing puja. While sharing the video, she wrote, "I know I am being used to fulfil an agenda by certain people who themselves don’t want to do the dirty work, but I am going with the flow even though I know I am being trapped as God has a plan for me which none of these powerful people can even touch. Om Namah Shivay". Watch her latest video.

IMAGE: Payal Rohatgi's Instagram

