Payal Rohatgi Gets Emotional After Release From Jail, Says, 'I Only Think Of My Country'

Payal Rohatgi got emotional after being released from jail on Tuesday. The actor, who was arrested for making a video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru, stated that she won’t stop making videos. However, she said she would be more careful in expressing her freedom of speech for the country so that she does not get legally 'trapped.'

Being escorted out of the jail by partner Sangram Singh and her lawyer, she thanked the prison officials, "They helped me with the food and other things. So I'm very happy.” When asked about the food, she replied, “The food isn’t very good, but it is good. It is good for those who like spicy food, since it is cold, but I can’t digest it. There is dal, vegetables, roti and rice, They are sticking by the rules and I appreciate that.” She added, “This was my first experience in jail, I hope it is the last one. But my jail-mates, who were women, shared their stories with me.”

Will she take a more careful approach on making videos? “I won’t stop making videos. But I’ll try not to make a mistake like this, where I get legally trapped,” was her response. She added, “I have my freedom of speech, I made the video on the basis of this. I didn’t know that I would trapped in the legality of it. I have no knowledge of it, I’m not a lawyer or studied to become a lawyer, but I will try to express my freedom of speech without getting stuck in the legality of it.”

Payal had been sent to eight-day judicial custody on Monday. On Tuesday, her bail was granted on furnishing two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. Payal was detained by the Rajasthan Police on Sunday on the basis on a complaint filed Congress Youth leader Charmesh Sharma. When asked about the person because of whom she landed behind bars, she replied, “Everyone knows who trapped me? But if I name the person, the person will once again trap me in some legal issue.”

Emotional Payal

Payal also broke down while talking to the media persons. She chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ chants as well. On Bharatiya Janata Party coming out in her support, she replied, “I’m very thankful to them to say that, because I’m not from BJP, I only exercised my freedom of speech as an Indian.” She concluded, “I’m very thankful to all who supported me because I was really scared as I didn’t want to stay in jail. I only think of my country, I tried to understand the history of my country. I don’t want to go to jail for the wrong reasons, I’m very thankful to the judiciary, my lawyer, Sangram ji, and the nation, everybody who stood by me, especially my family, because they don’t understand why I say things, I say because I like to say things, and no one would want that their daughter goes to jail for expressing her freedom of expression.”

