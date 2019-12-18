Payal Rohatgi Gets Emotional After Release From Jail, Says “I Only Think Of My Country”

Payal Rohatgi who was booked under the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code, including that which deals with insulting with intent to provoke a breach of peace, has been released on bail. She said that she was trapped but refused to take anybody's name who trapped her. She was booked for posting allegedly objectionable content about the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. Rohatgi who is popular on social media asserted that she will not stop making videos but will be careful when it comes to the legality of posting videos. She thanked all those who stood by her and got her out. While getting emotional and teary-eyed she said that she always thought about her country.

