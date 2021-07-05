Payal Rohatgi Issues Strong Statement To Ahmedabad Police After Her Arrest Last Month

Payal Rohatgi issued a strong statement over her arrest by Ahmedabad Police last month for allegedly threatening her housing society members. The actor termed her arrest as ‘unacceptable’ and accused the police of trying to humiliate her. Stating that the CCTV footage would prove the truth, she sought an apology from the Ahmedabad police.

Payal Rohatgi's statement on arrest

In a statement on Instagram, Payal could be heard saying, “I want to state it clearly that Ahmedabad Police, your behaviour in picking me up from my residence on 25th June morning is unacceptable over an FIR registered against me the previous night. You wanted to humiliate me, but you as an entire police force should feel the humiliation for behaving in such an unprofessional manner." "I don’t need any witness to prove my statements, because there were CCTV cameras installed even in my society. CCTV cameras are installed even at the Satellite police station, and even on the road outside Satellite Police Station," she added. The 36 China Town star added, "Let’s wait and watch to see if the CCTV footage ever comes out or not. Till then, all I want to say is that, what you did, and under pressure from whom, only God knows. But the way in which you tried to humiliate me, I feel you as an entire police force, should feel ashamed and apologise to me.”

Payal Rohatgi arrested

Payal was arrested after an FIR was registered on a complaint filed by society chairman Dr Parag Shah, as per A S Roy of Satellite police station. She was granted bail later on.

The 36-year-old has been living with her parents in a posh society of Ahmedabad, for the past year, She was booked on charges of uttering obscene words (IPC section 294-b), intentional insult (504) and criminal intimidation (506).

The police officer, quoting the FIR, stated that Payal was harassing the society members, and even children, telling them that she’d ‘break their legs' for playing in the common area. Shah also mentioned in the complaint that she had attended the society’s annual general meeting and refused to leave when pointed out about not being a member. He complained that she threatened to file false cases against them, posted abusive messages on their WhatsApp group and targetted them on Instagram.

(With PTI inputs)

