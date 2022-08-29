Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Host Star-studded Wedding Reception In Mumbai; See Pics Here

Quick links:
Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh hosted a star studded wedding reception for their industry friends last evening in Mumbai. Payal wore a red gown while Singh looked dapper in blue tuxedo
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame star Raj Anandkat was also among the invitees at Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception.
TV star Karan Mehra looked dapper in a colour coat while complimenting it with a black t-shirt and pants at Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception in Mumbai.
Payal Rohatgi's reality show, Lock Upp friend Sara Khan nailed her ravishing look in a white lehenga as she posed for the paps at the party.
Shivam Sharma, who also participated alongside Payal Rohatgi in the reality show Lock Upp, looked dapper in an all-white ensemble at the actor's wedding reception bash in Mumbai.
Popular face-actor Kashmera Shah looked gorgeous in a beige traditional outfit while smiling and posing for the photographers at the post-wedding bash of Sangram and Payal.