Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Host Star-studded Wedding Reception In Mumbai; See Pics Here

After a lavish wedding in Agra,newlyweds Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh hosted their third wedding reception in Mumbai last evening for industry friends.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception
1/7
IMAGE: Twitter/Sri50

Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh hosted a star studded wedding reception for their industry friends last evening in Mumbai. Payal wore a red gown while Singh looked dapper in blue tuxedo

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception
2/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame star Raj Anandkat was also among the invitees at Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception. 

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception
3/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

TV star Karan Mehra looked dapper in a colour coat while complimenting it with a black t-shirt and pants at Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception in Mumbai. 

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception
4/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Payal Rohatgi's reality show, Lock Upp friend Sara Khan nailed her ravishing look in a white lehenga as she posed for the paps at the party.

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception
5/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Shivam Sharma, who also participated alongside Payal Rohatgi in the reality show Lock Upp, looked dapper in an all-white ensemble at the actor's wedding reception bash in Mumbai. 

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception
6/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Popular face-actor Kashmera Shah looked gorgeous in a beige traditional outfit while smiling and posing for the photographers at the post-wedding bash of Sangram and Payal. 

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's wedding reception
7/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta donned white kurta pyjamas as he gets clicked at Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's wedding reception in Mumbai. 

