Payal Rohatgi Sent To Eight-day Judicial Custody After Being Detained In Rajasthan

Model and actress Payal Rohatgi who was arrested for making an objectionable video on activist and politician Motilal Nehru has been sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court in Bundi, Rajasthan, as confirmed by a news agency.

Rajasthan: Model & actress Payal Rohatgi who was arrested by Police over her comment on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, has been sent to eight day judicial custody by a local court in Bundi pic.twitter.com/6bFm2onRvG — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

On December 5, a notice has been given to actress Payal Rohtagi for allegedly posting an objectionable video related to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. "Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma has filed a complaint stating Payal Rohtagi has posted an objectionable video about JL Nehru, Indira Gandhi on Facebook on September 1. During the investigation, our team reached her residence in Mumbai. Later, we met Rohtagi at her parent's home in Gujarat. We have given her the notice to file a reply in the case," Lokendra Paliwal, Investigating Officer, Sadar Police Station told ANI.

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google 😡 Freedom of Speech is a joke 🙏 @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

The complaint was filed by Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station followed by which the police registered the case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act. Meanwhile, Rohtagi posted a video on the social media apologizing over the matter.

Prior incident:

In July, Payal had also launched a complaint against Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan alleging that he posted lewd comments against her on various social media platforms and also hurt religious sentiments of a certain community.

As per media reports, she recently visited the cyber cell office and submitted her application which stated that Khan has hurt the feelings of a particular community by posting certain comments on social media. She reportedly further accused Khan of misogyny, accusing him of using derogatory language against a Bollywood actress and calling her ‘C-grade'. The Cyber cell officials reportedly confirmed that they will look into the matter.

