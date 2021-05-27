Payal Rohatgi Shares How She Got A Vaccine Slot After Struggling For 10 Days

With the spread of COVID-19 in the second and more dangerous wave, and the opening up of the vaccination process for persons above age 18, citizens have been attempting to book slots to get vaccinated. However, many parts of the nation have been facing a shortage of vaccines, and doses are either unavailable or the slots are booked within minutes. Payal Rohatgi too faced the same problem recently, but managed to book a slot with help from a relative and an 'IT software.'

Payal Rohatgi gets COVID-19 vaccinated

Payal took to Instagram and wrote, “Today I received the first dose of COVID vaccine. I tried a lot to complete the online regisitertion, but I could not succeed, so took help from a relative, who took help from an IT professional and got my online registeration done with my OTP.”

She stated that she and her brother received different centres, hers was at a ‘Sarkari Prathmik Shaala’ and her brother’s centre was at the Sardarnagar Gujarati school in Ahmedabad.

“I had to wait in the queue for long, and I could not take advantage of being a public figure. I stood in the queue since 11 AM and no one could recognise me, and after standing in the heat, I entered when my turn," she added.

She also expressed her displeasure over adherence to social distancing being a ‘joke’ and that it was hard to maintain it, anywhere, be it the farmer protests, elections in Bengal or at the vaccination centres, so she wore a double mask and stood in the queue. The 36 China Town star also clarified that it was not ‘free vaccine’ that she was going ahead, but getting an ‘early vaccine’ was her priority, however, she could find no slots available for paid vaccines.

Payal claimed that it was possible that IT professionals were hacking the software. "There is some golmaal," she said, stating that she had tried for online registration for 10 days. She stated that she tried to do all methods being talked about, like through Telegram and opening the website in the 6-8 PM time.

She also stated that she received the Covishield and found it fishy about the date for the next vaccine dose coming up around August–September and called it a 'conspiracy'. However, she stated that she trusted the Prime Minister and the government.

Among the other celebrities of the film industry who got vaccinated recently include Ranvir Shorey, Mandira Bedi, Keerthy Suresh, Palak Muchhal, among others. The celebrities have also been urging their fans and followers to get vaccinated at the earliest.

