Pearl V Puri's Arrest: Victim's Father Issues Statement, Says 'stop Accusing My Daughter'

TV actor Pearl V Puri who is serving 14-day judicial custody was arrested by Waliv Police Station on June 4, under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. Post his arrest, many prominent stars came forward to lend their support to the actor while demanding his bail. In a recent development, the victim’s father shared a statement on the matter and also cleared his stand on several ‘accusations’ that being made on him on social media by ‘influential people.’

In the statement that was released by the victim’s father’s advocate, Ashish A. Dubey narrated the entire incident and shared that ‘The child who is 5 years old was in the custody of the mother and for 5 months father had no contact at all with the child. One day when the father went to school to pay her school fees the child came running to her father and said that she is scared and she wants to go with him. Seeing the fright on the child's face the father took her home.”



Later, on reaching home, the little one narrated the entire incident which made her father call the police immediately and reported the matter. After the medical examination ‘, it was confirmed that the child speaks the truth that molestation has happened. The child named the accused with his screen name (Ragbir). The father does not watch TV serials so he did not know him at all, nor he was aware that Ragbir is the screen name of someone. After further investigation, it came to be known that Ragbir is the screen name of an actor and his actual name is Pearl Puri.”



Further, the police spoke to the girl and she was even made to meet the magistrate alone to record 164 statements. Even in front of the magistrate the girl confirmed the same story and identified the same person. In the statement, the advocate made certain points clear and tried to squash away allegations that were made on the victim's father.



The advocate mentioned that the “child came running to her father for help. So as a responsible and loving father, my client paid heed to the child's problem and took her to the police station and got her medical done. Is that a wrong thing or a crime?” Secondly, he revealed that “the girl reported the matter and it was confirmed through a medical examination that the girl was speaking the truth. So where is my client( the girl's father) wrong in it at all to verify her complaint. The girl's mother was also called to the Nair hospital at the time of medical and she was present there. Why would a 5-year-old girl lie about this? My question on behalf of my client to all the influential people on social media is if a 5-year child of yours reports this kind of incident, would you not follow this same procedure for your own child that my client did.”

In the lengthy statement, it was read that the advocate laid emphasized seeking justice for the little one and asked people to keep aside their problems, and solving the case should be their priority. He also specified that if ‘influential people’ create such hatred to the complaint of the girl child against such heinous crime, then nobody would be able to step up and speak the truth in the near future.



The advocate concluded the statement and wrote that his client requests all with ‘folded hands’ to ‘let judiciary do their job.’ “My client who is a middle-class man is very deeply hurt by all these accusations because he is fighting all alone in this battle supporting the child. Is trying to get justice for a year 5-year-old child against rape such a big crime that everyone is being judgemental about the father rather than actually knowing facts from the police. With folded hands, my client requests that everyone lets the judiciary do their job and stop accusing my daughter of being a liar,” he opined.



