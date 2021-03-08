Peek Into JP Dutta & Bindiya Goswami's Daughter Nidhi Dutta's Mehendi And Haldi Ceremony

JP Dutta is all set to get his daughter Nidhi Dutta married to her longtime beau Binoy Gandhi in Jaipur. The pictures from the star-studded Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies held at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur were shared by Manish Malhotra who is the chief designer for all of the wedding festivities. The bride and her family along with her fiancé are seen smiling brightly in pictures and the Rambagh Palace is done up to the nines for the occasion.

Also read: J P Dutta And Bindiya's Daughter Nidhi Shares Glimpse Of Her 'first Step Of Forever'

Glimpses of Nidhi Dutta's wedding festivities

Manish Malhotra shared a few videos and pictures of the décor of Ramgarh Palace for the occasion. The grand palace had been done up like some kind of a carnival for the Sangeet celebration of the high-profile celebrity couple. Red and black seems to be the theme of the night with dark red drapes flowing from every nook and cranny of the palace. Acrobats also decked in red can be seen seated on high poles and moving gracefully to the music. Dancers in colourful costumes with larger feathered contraptions of their backs can also be seen dancing in one of the videos that Manish Malhotra shared. He also shared pictures of how the tables were set and how the couple was dressed for the Sangeet night.

Also read: J P Dutta's Daughter Nidhi Dutta Looks Splendid During Her Mehendi Function; See Photos

Also read: Soni Razdan, Amrita Singh Attend JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi's Bridal Shower | See Pictures

Manish Malhotra also shared pictures of the bridal party dressed in his creations for the Haldi ceremony. Nidhi Dutta is seen in a heavily embellished yellow and pink sharara set with heavy earrings and an elaborate maang tika. The work on her outfit is completely done in mirrors and it glints prettily in the sunlight. The bride's mother Bindiya Goswami Dutta is also seen in a Manish Malhotra creation following the same heavily embellished mirror pattern. Her outfit is a mint green and purple regal creation. The groom also matches the bride and her family in a white mirror worked sherwani set.

Nidhi Dutta is the only female producer to have made a war film so far in the history of Indian cinema as she had produced her father's film, Paltan. The film had released back in 2018. Talking about her beau, Binoy Gandhi, he is well-known for being an assistant director in movies like Fanaa, Gayab and Teri Meri Kahaani.

Also read: JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi To Tie The Knot With Binoy Gandhi, Manish Malhotra Shares Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.