Penelope Cruz Looks Mesmerising In Pink Gown As She Arrives At NMACC Gala

After Tom Holland-Zendaya and Gigi Hadid, Spanish actor Penelope Cruz made heads turn at the NMACC gala on Saturday. The actor wore a gorgeous blush-pink thigh-high slit gown. Her outfit also had a long cape attached to it. The neckline of the actor's cape had feathers on it. Penelope Cruz completed her look with golden earrings and silver-coloured high heels. Check out her pictures below:

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event also has international stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya and Gigi Hadid in attendance.