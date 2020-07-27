'People Trying To Get Mileage Out Of Sushant's Death Is Very Unfortunate': Sonu Sood

Nepotism and the ‘insider vs outsider’ debate have become a talking point in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While the fact that star kids get an easy entry into Bollywood is well-known, numerous ‘outsiders’ have made it big in the film industry too. One of them is Sonu Sood, who might be in the news for his social endeavours in the COVID-19 pandemic, but has featured in several blockbusters for close to two decades.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Sonu expressed his grief about Sushant’s death, and waded into the nepotism and ’insider vs outsider’ debate. The Dabangg star shared that he himself was an ‘outsider’, but that did not mean that one could not get success in the film industry. He also expressed his displeasure about those trying to gain ‘mileage’ from Sushant’s death.

Sonu said, "If we talk about insiders and outsiders, that will always be there, it was there years back and still it is there. Tomorrow if an outsider comes to Mumbai to do something, obviously he will have to do his share of struggling, he is not going to get a godfather who will make a call for him, to make life easy for him.”

He continued, “All outsiders who come to Mumbai should have nerves of steel to survive, maybe for months, maybe for years, and if it doesn’t happen, you need to be strong enough to go back to your families, and do something in life. But when you see cases like Sushant, which is so unfortunate, we used to workout together, he was such a great guy, and a successful guy, it sends a wrong message, where the parents don’t let their kids come to Mumbai. 'The industry is not safe, people will not help you', it’s not like that."

"We have seen success stories, outsiders make it big, but you can’t complain, if you talk about nepotism, it’s there everywhere, it’s there in the corporate field, but you have to make a mark," the Simmba star stated

“I was an outsider when I came to Mumbai, and I struggled, it took me years and today too, I have miles to go, But if my son comes, life is going to be easy for him, it won’t be the struggle that I went through. It’s fine," Sonu said.

"Lot of people trying to get mileage, over this subject, that’s very unfortunate. Imagine the family living in Patna, imagine what they must be going through. People who haven’t met him in their life, and they want to sit on a debate which is unfortunate,” Sonu added.

When asked if Sushant’s death could lead to an overhaul of the workings of the film industry, Sonu replied, “I don’t know if the near talent will be treated fairly, it’s an eye-opener for many people. I am an outsider. I have been through places where lot of established names are there, sometimes you feel out of place, you feel 'do you really belong to this place?'"

"You will always feel that; don’t think it’s going to change. When an outsider comes to a party, people are going to hug him and welcome him, everything has changed and you are part of this industry, it’s not going to happen. An outsider will always remain an outsider, but you work hard and be successful.”

Meanwhile, the latest names to be summoned by Mumbai Police in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput include Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar’s manager and CEO of his Dharma Productions. Over 35 persons including Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra and filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and Shekhar Kapur have recorded their statement. Kangana Ranaut too has been summoned.

