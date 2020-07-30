Ankita Lokhande Speaks To Arnab, Says, 'People Portraying Sushant In Different Ways Hurts'

Expressing her displeasure over people "portraying" Sushant Singh Rajput in their own way, actor Ankita Lokhande said that she is hurt by people giving their own versions of the deceased actor.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, "It's a very sad thing when people make up stories to portray him in their way. Do you even know who was Sushant? People are giving their own random version on Sushant and that hurts. I want to tell people — he was not a depressed man. He was a passionate guy. He was like a child who used to get happy having gulab jamun and chocolate. He used to say that if nothing happens (in the film industry) then I will make my own short film. I don't know what the situation was but I want to tell people — he was not a depressed guy."

Ankita Lokhande on the 'Nation Wants To Know' claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput could not be a 'depressed' man, as portrayed by some in Bollywood. Lokhande who confessed that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said, "He was not a man who could take such a step."

Ankita Lokhande said, "Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Ankita Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bihar Police reached Ankita Lokhande's residence in Malad, Mumbai, to record her statement in the case of actor Sushant Singh's death. Ankita was interrogated for an hour by the Bihar Police, as per sources.

