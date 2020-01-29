Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani: Best Scenes Of The Films That Struck Chord With Audience

20 years ago, Shah Rukh Khan presented his first-ever film as a producer, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The songs from the movie became a superhit but the film failed miserably at the box office. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is a story about two ambitious journalists working for rival channels. The film starred Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan who work for rival new channels but eventually fall for each other.

Also Read: Juhi Chawla Goes Jewellery Shopping With Husband Jay Mehta, Jokes About How He Got 'lucky'

The two later get a reality check about the things around them and thus decide to stand up for it. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was loved for the performances and the songs but did not do well at the box office and some even felt the film was ahead of its time. Speaking about the scenes, the movie did have some best scenes, here are a few

Best scenes of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Shah Rukh Khan's entry

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a popular and ambitious journalist in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani who works for a reputed news channel. He has his own aura and knows how to carry it well. He falls in love with a journalist from the rival channel and the two help in bringing justice for a father, who lost his daughter. His character of Ajay Bakshi became quite popular.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Signs His First Film Post Return From USA, To Team Up With Juhi Chawla

Paresh Rawal's confession

In one scene of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Shah Rukh Khan calls Paresh Rawal a terrorist, but when Paresh Rawal confesses why he shot the businessman, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla help him instead. His confession actually brings a twist in the story and that is one of the best scenes in the movie.

Anything for the nation!

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Joaquin Phoenix's Performance In 'Joker'

Towards the end of the movie Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani when the two journalists Ria Banerjee (Juhi Chawla) and Ajay Bakshi (Shah Rukh Khan) realise they have been tricked, they come together as a team and fight for justice. The two along with a bunch of people, try to enter the central jail to rescue an innocent man who has been thugged by politicians. The duo carry the national flag in their hand when they walk in and even the police are not able to stop them. This became one of the best and iconic scenes of the movie Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Shows Off AbRam's Yellow Belt In Taekwondo On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.