Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter-starrer's 1st Look Revealed

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who was last seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, is now all set to wow the audience with her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The actor will this time share the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. While Katrina has had a long acting career, Phone Bhoot will mark her debut horror-comedy. After much delay, the makers of the movie recently gave a sneak peek into the upcoming film via a hilariously scary clip.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif recently shared the first-ever teaser of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The clip begins with the introduction of the film which said, "EK BHAYANAK COMEDY," and further revealed its cast. In the end, it sees a car crash into a ghost figure dressed in a white saree. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned." Take a look at the teaser here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on working with Katrina in Phone Bhoot

Both Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter seemingly had a great time shooting the film with Katrina Kaif. The trio was also seen playing badminton in one of the viral videos on the sets of the film. Earlier this year, Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about working with Katrina in the upcoming film. During a chat with Pinkvilla, Siddhant Chaturvedi called Katrina Kaif his "bro" and added that working with her was a "fun" experience for him. He also added how Katrina Kaif understands jokes and humour and is a "chill" person to hang out with. The Gehraiyaan star also mentioned that he got to learn a lot from his co-star.

He said, "It was fun, she's a bro! She gets all the jokes and humour. She is very chilled. And got to learn a lot from her. Had a very good experience"

More about Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot will mark Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter's maiden collaboration. Touted to be a horror-comedy, the makers of the film announced the movie over two years ago. The movie is helmed by Gurmeet Singh, while Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran have penned it. It is being bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The makers will unveil the film's release date tomorrow, June 28, 2022.

