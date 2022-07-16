Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is all set to share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in her forthcoming film Phone Bhoot. The film marks Katrina's first project of the horror-comedy genre. The quirky-comedy drama is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and is slated to hit the screens on October 7, 2022.

As the release date of the film is just a few months away, makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity levels. They recently surprised fans with a special BTS video that gave them a sneak peek into all the fun that the cast and crew had while filming Phone Bhoot.

Makers of Phone Bhoot share a BTS video on Katrina's birthday

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned a year older on July 16. The actor's 39th birthday celebrations turned special after the makers of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot dropped a special BTS video from the film as they extended their heartfelt wishes to the Sooryavanshi actor.

In the video, Katrina is seen in an all-new avatar with purplish tinted hair while donning black attires. The video also saw Katrina, Ishaan and Sidhant rapping a song and vibing in a car on that song. Morever, Ishaan and Siddhant were also seen helping Katrina to practice the lyrics of the song. Excel entertainment shared the video on their Instagram handle with the caption, "There’s hype cos you’re a vibe. Happy Birthday @katrinakaif." Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section to express their excitement about the project. One of the users wrote, ''So excited ❤️🔥🔥😍 can't wait to see her dazzle the big screen 🙌" another user wrote, "Omg !!! Her rapppp 😍🔥🙌" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped birthday wishes for Katrina.

More about Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot will mark Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter's maiden collaboration. Touted to be a horror-comedy, the makers of the film announced the movie over two years ago. The movie is penned by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran. It is being bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Apart from the lead stars other actors in the film include Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.