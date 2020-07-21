'Phone Bhoot' Memes Take Over The Internet As First Look Of Katrina Kaif Starrer Releases

The first look of Phone Bhoot featuring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter was finally unveiled on July 20, 2020. There were already several reports and rumours about the trio co-starring for an upcoming project since last year. The first look of the film Phone Bhoot features Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan all suited up in black and white outfit as they went on to strike some quirky poses for the picture. Check out the first look photo below.

Shortly after the announcement was released, netizens began flooding the internet with funny memes featuring all three actors. Fans went on to share several hilarious posts relating it to several issues, other movie scenes, and much more. One of the memes shows how most people had been in the year 2020. While the other one has edited a movie scene from the film Kabir Singh where one can see Shahid Kapoor running after them. Take a look at a few memes below.

Apart from the first look picture, Katrina also went on to share some BTS moments from the shoot. The trio can be seen having lots of fun as they are playing with the props and making each other laugh. In one of the videos that was shared by Katrina, one can notice the actor doing her hair and makeup while Siddhant and Ishaan were busy targeting each other with a gun. Siddhant can be seen hiding from Ishaan as he is constantly aiming him. This video has left many celebs and fans in splits. She also shared another video where they are trying on different until when the finally get the right pose. Watch the video below.

About the film

The film is being helmed by Mirzapur fame Gurmeet Singh and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment. This is also the first time where Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter will share screen space together for a project, fans have been very excited and have been showering it with lots of praise and love. The film has been penned by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran and is scheduled to release in 2021.

