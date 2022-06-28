'Phone Bhoot' Poster Has Katrina, Siddhant, Ishaan In Spooky Avatars; Check Release Date

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen co-starring Akshay Kumar in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi, is now all set to wow the audience with her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. The actor will share the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the forthcoming movie. Touted to be a horror comedy, Phone Bhoot will mark Katrina Kaif's first spooky venture. After much anticipation, the makers have now unveiled the first-ever look of the three actors and also the film's release date.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif recently dropped the much-awaited poster of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The multicoloured theme poster saw Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in green coloured jumpsuits hinting at their comic roles. The poster also saw Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff in a spooky avatar as he held a torch in his hand. On the sides of the poster, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter can also be seen in bizarre looks.

Sharing the poster, Katrina wrote, "Phone Bhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai." She further unveiled that the upcoming horror comedy will hit the theatres on October 7, 2022. Take a look at the poster here.

Phone Bhoot's first-ever teaser

Ahead of the film's poster, the makers of Phone Bhoot gave a sneak peek into what the audience will experience with the film. The makers shared a small clip to unveil the film's logo. The clip began with the introduction of the film which said, "EK BHAYANAK COMEDY," and further revealed its cast. In the end, it sees a car crashing into a ghost figure dressed in a white saree. Sharing the clip, Katrina penned, "Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned."

Details about Phone Bhoot

The forthcoming film Phone Bhoot will see Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter sharing the frame for the first time. The horror-comedy was announced over two years back but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, while Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath have penned it. Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, is bankrolling the movie.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif