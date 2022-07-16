Phone Bhoot To Clash With Kuttey At Box Office; Check Katrina Kaif-starrer's Release Date

Box office clashes have become a common scenario these days post the pandemic as filmmakers announce the release of their long-pending films. After the much-talked Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan box office clash, other great films to lock horns this year are Phone Bhoot and Vishal Bharadwaj's son Asmaan's directorial Kuttey.

On July 15, the makers of Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter dropped the motion poster of the upcoming film while piquing fans' curiosity. Hours after receiving much anticipation from the fans, they announced the new release date of the movie.

Phone Bhoot vs Kuttey at box office

Phone Booth was slated to hit the screens on October 7, 2022. However, later the makers announced a new date and revealed that the film will witness a theatrical run on November 4. Followed by this, ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj issued a statement where he revealed that his multi-starrer production Kuttey, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Radhika Madan will release on November 4.

The two multi-starrer films, of different genres, are all set to clash at the box office. Kuttey will mark the directorial debut of Vishal Bharadwaj's son, Aasmaan while it will be bankrolled by the Haider director.

Interestingly, the announcement comes just hours after birthday girl Katrina Kaif shared the motion poster of the next film on Instagram. This will the first clash between the two stars. The forthcoming film Kuttey's release comes more than a year after Bhardwaj announced the film in a post that read, "Neither do they bark nor do they growl. They just bite (sic)" on Instagram.

Both Arjun and Katrina starrer films respectively enjoy a great fan following and considering that both star an ensemble star cast, it will indeed be difficult to predict which one will witness the highest footfall and grab the attention of the cinephiles. Meanwhile, Katrina has jetted off to the Maldives to ring in her 39th birthday with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Pegged to be a caper-thriller, Vishal described the upcoming film as "extremely special" as it marks his first collaboration with his son. On the other hand, Phone Bhoot is a spooky comedy-drama that reportedly shows Katrina playing a ghostbuster.

IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif/VishalBharadwaj