Photo Of Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Minimalistic Wedding Card Surfaces Online

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani recently got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday (February 7). The couple made the announcement on their respective Instagram handles. Hours after the news went public, pictures of the couple’s invitation card to their wedding surfaced online and it immediately went viral.

According to the viral photo, Kiara and Sidharth's initials are in the centre of the wedding card, and their names are printed below the monogram. The dates of their wedding festivities are listed below their names and include the venue of the wedding.

In addition, the card has a border with a leafy pattern and a sketch of what appears to be a heritage building in the left corner. The card's colour palette is straightforward, using beige, black, and brown. The style is understated but elegant.

Check out the photo here:

To make the wedding announcement, the couple posted coordinated pictures and wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

Aside from Kiara and Sidharth's close friends and family, their friends from the entertainment fraternity Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra among others also attended the wedding.

More on Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's relationship

During Kiara Advani’s appearance on a talk show, the actress disclosed she first met Sidharth in 2018 at the Lust Stories wrap party.

They were also spotted together several times by paps, which only kept giving rise to more rumours. It wasn’t until their film. Shershaah that the duo started appearing on social media together. During the promotion of the film, Sidharth and Kiara posted a lot of reels and pictures together. Given their impeccable chemistry, fans were sure that their bond is deeper than it seems.

Kiara Advani made their relationship Instagram official when she wished Sidharth a happy birthday in 2023. She posted a picture of them together with the caption “Watcha lookin at birthday boy”.