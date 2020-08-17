Pia Bajpiee Hits Back At Troll, Says "Troll The Troll"; Gets Massive Support From Fans

Pia Bajpiee hit back at a troll who had been trying to give the actor a tough time on social media. Back and forth between celebrities and trolls are a common thing on social media. This time, however, Pia Bajpiee managed to shut the troll up for good. The reason for the back and forth between the actor and troll is unknown due to the fact that the troll deleted their profile. However, as per the reaction from fans, Pia Bajpiee managed to shut the troll up for good, by making him delete his account.

Also Read | Milap Zaveri Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls Asking Janhvi Kapoor To ‘learn Acting'

Pia Bajpiee hits back at troll, gets support from fans

Also Read | Adnan Sami's Birthday: 3 Times The 'Lift Kara De' Singer Gave Befitting Replies To Trolls

Based on the responses visible on Pia's Twitter, it seemed that the back and forth had something to do with the actor's surname as it bore a similarity to a famous politician's surname. People praised the actor in the comments and lauded her for her amazing patience and wit with which she handled the situation. The reason for the spat between the celeb and the troll has not been clear; however, fans simply congratulated Pia Bajpiee.

A post shared by Pia Bajpiee shows the profile of the troll. In the profile, the image clearly shows that the troll has blocked Pia Bajpiee. Thus, fans have been assuming that the troll eventually got fed up with Pia Bajpiee's sharp responses and thus blocked her for good.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Once Again Brutally Trolls Rohit Sharma For Posting Workout Picture

Troll the troll ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ idiot pic.twitter.com/8eezpsD7FA — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) August 16, 2020

à¤†à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤‡à¤¤à¤¨à¥€ à¤œà¤²à¥à¤¦à¥€ à¤¹à¥€ à¤‰à¤¸à¤•à¥€ wish à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¥€ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤œà¥€ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹ ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Rahul Sahni (@rahulsahni090) August 16, 2020

Aree I didn’t block him,he did ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) August 16, 2020

Aab toh celebrity logo ko troll karne lage hai!!ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚Kalyug!! — Abhinandan Bodale (@1st__Cypher) August 16, 2020

Madam... ignore him.

Ab banda Twitter chhod ke bhaag jayega ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Asish à¤•à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¬ªà¬Ÿà­à¬Ÿà¬¨à¬¾à­Ÿà¬• (@akp_1204) August 16, 2020

Lol.. He can't handle you ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ — Lone SoldierðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@supreme_soul01) August 16, 2020

Account he suspend ho gya bacche ka ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜‰ — Manish Bhardwaj (@M__Bhardwaj) August 16, 2020

However, fans did not shy away from praising Pia Bajpiee for her amazing presence of mind. The actor not only handled the situation but also managed to bring a smile on people's faces with a witty post. Upon sharing the post, Pia Bajpiee captioned it as Troll the Troll thus signifying what she had done. Supporters of the actor began to flood in with congratulatory messages. Watching the tremendous support, Pia Bajpiee also replied to a bunch of comments who were supporting her.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Jonty Rhodes After A Cat Showcases Incredible Fielding Skills

The account of the troll has since then been deactivated hence no former posted tweet could be seen on the profile. Pia Bajpiee, however, seemed very happy after her online win with a troll. Several celebrities have been facing trolling over the past couple of years. Often celebrities hit back at trolls in the most amazing way possible and thus give a moment of joy that fans get to enjoy. Pia Bajpiee shutting the troll recently was one such incident.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.