Pia Bajpiee Loses Brother To COVID-19 Hours After Requesting For Ventilator Bed

Actor Pia Bajpiee lost her brother to COVID-19 today on May 4. A few hours before his demise, the actor had tweeted requesting for ventilator bed online for him. Sharing the sad news, Pia Bajpiee wrote "my brother is no more...," in the heartbreaking tweet. Earlier today, Pia Bajpiee took to her Twitter handle and had sought help for medical assistance for her brother battling COVID-19 in Farukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Pia Bajpiee loses her brother after requesting for ventilator bed online

my brother is no more... — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

Four hours before his demise, Pia had tweeted, "I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help. Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess". As seen in Pia Bajpiee's Twitter post, she also had reached out to BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who contacted her as well. In a series of tweets, Pia begged for help on Twitter.

I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help ðŸ™ Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

Netizens mourn her loss

Fans and followers of Pia Bajpiee shared condolences in the comment section. One of the users said, "Heartbreaking. So sorry for your loss", while another added, "I have no words 2 console u. May his soul Rest In Peace. May God give strength to you and your family in these tough times... It's time for us to introspect that we could have saved lives, had we got timely medical help".

Filmmaker Onir condoled her brother's demise and replied to her tweet with, "very very sorry to hear that, My condolences. Prayers". Another fan tweeted, "speechless. Only thing that comes to mind is that once the storm passes over, let is demand that we have a hospital in each city full of health infra, doctors and medicine". Take a look at some more Twitter reactions below.