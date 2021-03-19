Pic of Virat Kohli-Anushka-Vamika's hotel room entrance surfaces; fans call it 'beautiful'

Anushka Sharma has often been spotted cheering for husband Virat Kohli during his cricket matches. Though that has not been seen in ongoing India vs England series, it has emerged that the actress and their daughter Vamika have accompanied the Indian Cricket Captain. This was revealed in an interesting viral picture of the family's room put up at their hotel in Ahmedabad.

Virat-Anushka-Vamika’s cute nameplate

A picture of the nameplate put up at the room where ‘Virushka’ and their baby Vamika have been staying, has surfaced on fan clubs. Designed in the form of a home, the nameplate featured the little one’s name at the top, followed by that of Anushka and Virat. Fans shared the photo and called the cricketer as the ‘perfect family man’, apart from words like ‘beautiful’ and ‘adorable.’

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child on January 11.

The couple had then issued an official statement, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives."

They shared the first glimpse of the baby on February 1, revealing her name and that she had taken their family on a 'different level.'

The couple had celebratedVamika's two-month anniversary a week ago, by sharing a picture of the cake that they enjoyed.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli lead India to a victory in the fourth T20I to equal the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The skipper has been in fine form with two unbeaten knocks of 70-plus, one of which resulted in a win. The series decider will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

Image credit: Instagram/@anushkasharma