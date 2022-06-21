Last Updated:

PICS: Janhvi Kapoor's All-white Look To Kartik Aaryan In Casuals; Bollywood Celebs Spotted

Janhvi Kapoor's all-white look, Kartik Aaryan in casuals, Kangana Ranaut at the airport & more; here's a look at celebs spotted out & about in the city.

Janhvi Kapoor
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city and she looked pretty in an all-white ensemble. The Dhadak fame wore a white crop top, same coloured shorts teamed up with an oversized white shirt.

Malaika Arora
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora looked stylish in a multi-coloured co-ord set teamed up with black sunglasses.

Manyata Dutt
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Maanayata Dutt was also spotted in the city as she donned plain black trousers and a multicoloured top.

Tara Sutaria
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor headed out in style to promote their forthcoming film, Ek Villian 2. While Tara donned a multi-coloured ensemble, Kapoor looked dapper in a leather jacket.

Khushi Kapoor
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor, who recently came to Mumbai after completing the Ooty schedule of The Archies sported an all-black co-ord set as she stepped out in the city.

Kartik Aaryan
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan looked uber cool in a blue shirt and dark pair of jeans. The actor is currently basking in the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Nora Fatehi
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi was spotted outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors and the actor looked nothing less than a diva in an all-red ensemble paired with authentic accessories.

Shehnaaz Gill
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shehnaaz Gill was clicked at the airport as she tried to hide her face from the cameras.

Kangana Ranaut
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut was also spotted outside the airport and the actor looked pretty in an ethnic white coloured suit teamed up with a dupatta.

