PICS: Janhvi Kapoor's All-white Look To Kartik Aaryan In Casuals; Bollywood Celebs Spotted

Last Updated: 21st June, 2022 23:07 IST

Kangana Ranaut was also spotted outside the airport and the actor looked pretty in an ethnic white coloured suit teamed up with a dupatta.

Shehnaaz Gill was clicked at the airport as she tried to hide her face from the cameras.

Nora Fatehi was spotted outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors and the actor looked nothing less than a diva in an all-red ensemble paired with authentic accessories.

Kartik Aaryan looked uber cool in a blue shirt and dark pair of jeans. The actor is currently basking in the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Khushi Kapoor, who recently came to Mumbai after completing the Ooty schedule of The Archies sported an all-black co-ord set as she stepped out in the city.

Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor headed out in style to promote their forthcoming film, Ek Villian 2. While Tara donned a multi-coloured ensemble, Kapoor looked dapper in a leather jacket.

Maanayata Dutt was also spotted in the city as she donned plain black trousers and a multicoloured top.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city and she looked pretty in an all-white ensemble. The Dhadak fame wore a white crop top, same coloured shorts teamed up with an oversized white shirt.

