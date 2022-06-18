PICS: Kubbra Sait Enjoys Pani Puri, Sara & Saif Ali Khan Step Out Ahead Of Father's Day

Quick links:
Varun Dhawan beat the heat in a simple and comfortable white shirt and jeans, with which he wore sunglasses.
Kiara Advani wore a matching outfit with hints of yellow and blue as she was spotted at the airport on Saturday.
Sara Ali Khan and her dad Saif Ali Khan stepped out in style together ahead of Father's Day 2022.
Esha Deol was seen in an oversized white graphic t-shirt, which she paired with tie-dye cycle shorts as she stepped out on Saturday.
Ananya Panday kept it stylish as she opted for a pair of denim ripped jeans, with which she wore a sleeveless blue printed top.
Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait was stopped in a simple white t-shirt and jeans as she enjoyed Pani Puri on the streets of Mumbai.
