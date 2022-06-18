Last Updated:

PICS: Kubbra Sait Enjoys Pani Puri, Sara & Saif Ali Khan Step Out Ahead Of Father's Day

Kubbra Sait, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan and other popular actors from the film industry stepped out in style on Saturday.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Bollywood celebrities
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor wowed fans with her off-shoulder corset top as she aced her all-denim look.

Bollywood celebrities
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan beat the heat in a simple and comfortable white shirt and jeans, with which he wore sunglasses.

Bollywood celebrities
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani wore a matching outfit with hints of yellow and blue as she was spotted at the airport on Saturday.

Bollywood celebrities
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars also struck a pose together for the cameras.

Bollywood celebrities
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan and her dad Saif Ali Khan stepped out in style together ahead of Father's Day 2022.

Bollywood celebrities
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Esha Deol was seen in an oversized white graphic t-shirt, which she paired with tie-dye cycle shorts as she stepped out on Saturday.

Bollywood celebrities
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday kept it stylish as she opted for a pair of denim ripped jeans, with which she wore a sleeveless blue printed top.

Bollywood celebrities
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait was stopped in a simple white t-shirt and jeans as she enjoyed Pani Puri on the streets of Mumbai.

Bollywood celebrities
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Woh To Hai Albelaa co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Aparna Dixit looked dazzling in their elegant and smart outfits as they posed for the cameras.

Tags: Kubbra sait, sara ali khan, saif ali khan
