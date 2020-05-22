Bhumi Pednekar's Pictures That Have Her Soaking In Nature; Check Them Out

Bhumi Pednekar, last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship, has often taken to social media to post pictures from her frequent travels. Just a few months ago, Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media to post pictures from her travel in Bali. The pictures from Bhumi's Bali vacation had her amid nature. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's pictures from her last vacation.

Here, in the first picture, the star is seen posing with a breathtaking background. The stunning picture has Bhumi donning a black outfit, which is seemingly a sweater dress and one can see the beautiful mountains and clouds behind her. On the other hand, in the second picture, Bhumi Pednekar is seen sitting in the midst of greenery. The actor is seen facing her back to the camera and making the shape of a heart with her hands. Bhumi is seen in a yellow and black floral dress, with short and straight hair.

Bhumi Pednekar's pictures in the lap of nature

Meanwhile, pictures of Bhumi Pednekar in the lap of nature have made it to her social media more than often. Here are some more pictures of Bhumi Pednekar enjoying time amid nature. Check them out:

Here, Bhumi is seen posing while lying down on the floor beside a pool. The actor is seen donning a white crop top and a multicoloured skirt. Take a look.

This video has Bhumi donning a swimsuit and enjoying the waves of the ocean. The star is seen playing with water with a couple of people around her and the video was seemingly taken during the sunset. Check out.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has multiple films at different stages of production. Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018).

Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The Karan Johar directorial is currently in pre-production.

