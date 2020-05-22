Pictures Of Nushrat Bharucha's Quaint Mumbai Residence Are Worth Your Attention

Nushrat Bharucha, last seen in Raaj Shaandaliyaa's Dream Girl is currently with her family at their Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor, who is embracing the lockdown by spending quality time with her family, posts several pictures with her mother and grandmother on her social media. Here are a few photos that give a peek into Nushrat Bharucha's house.

Nushrat Bharucha's house in Mumbai

Interestingly, Nushrat Bharucha's house is located in the same vicinity as that of Varun Dhawan. Although the actors have not worked together in a film, however, the actors reportedly workout at the same gym. Nushrat Bharucha lives with her family in the plush locality of Bandra.

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl. The movie narrates the tale of a man whose interesting impersonations create chaos in his personal and professional life. The movie also featured Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The Raaj Shaandaliyaa directorial released to positive reviews and reportedly went on to make Rs 139 crores at the box office.

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang. The movie, starring Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao in the lead is set in Uttar Pradesh and narrates the tale of a school teacher. The upcoming movie, bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ajay Devgn, is slated to hit the marquee on June 12, 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Nushrat Bharucha also has Nikhil Bhat's Hurdang lined up. The movie, starring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharuch, and Vijay Verma in the lead is reported to be based on real-life incidents and is set in 1990. The upcomer will see Sunny and Nushrat playing the roles of childhood sweethearts. The Sunny Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha starrer was reported to go on floors in July this year. The forthcoming movie is produced by Jabariya Jodi and Judgementall Hai Kya producer Shailesh R Singh.

