Pithani Tells CBI 'Sushant Became Tense After Disha's Death; Told Me To Sleep In His Room'

On Tuesday, Republic Media Network accessed Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's first statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which reveals explosive details about the angles under the scanner of the investigative agency probing the actor's death. In the statement that has been accessed by Republic TV, among other things, Pithani has said that Sushant 'became unwell' after hearing of his manager Disha Salian's death on June 9.

Pithani - who has been grilled by the CBI since the investigation began - had earlier told Republic TV that he has given 'names' to the agency. As per the statement, Pithani has told CBI that Sushant spoke to Uday, manager of a company called Cornerstone, soon after hearing the news about Disha's death. He also said that Sushant was so tense that he asked Pithani to sleep in his room and wanted to know every detail about the death of Salian, to which Pithani complied.

Siddharth Pithani's statement to CBI

'When Sushant got to know about Disha's death, he became unwell, after which he spoke to Uday, manager of a company called Cornerstone. This company sent Disha as Sushant's celebrity manager when Shruti Modi had an injury. Sushant had become very tense after the news of Disha's suicide on the 9th of June. Because of this tension, he asked me to sleep in his bedroom. He kept asking me for every single information about Disha's death, I gave him every information,' Pithani's statement to CBI states.

Disha's death and questions raised so far

A week ago, CBI sources told Republic TV that the investigating authority is keen to ascertain if Disha’s death was due to suicide or was a murder. This aspect of the investigation will play a crucial role in the examination of the chronology of the events leading to SSR’s death.

Disha Salian allegedly jumped off the fourteenth floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8. Numerous questions have been raised on the police's claims that it was a suicide, right from politicians, Sushant’s family and friends to activists, and more so, why the Mumbai police didn't try to ascertain whether there was a link to the two deaths.

Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed Sushant was worried and told his sister Meetu, ‘They will not leave me’ when he heard the news of Disha’s death. Sushant passed away under mysterious circumstances on June 14, and Mumbai Police once again termed it as a suicide.

An activist named Prashant Kumar, who runs the campaign #InsafForSSR, had told Republic TV that Disha had called Sushant about alleged misbehaviour at a party she attended on the day of her death. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh too had stated that Sushant feared being implicated in Disha’s death and Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case, had appointed Disha as Sushant's manager.

