Pithani's Statement To CBI On June 14 Events Accessed; Mystery Over Dipesh's Text Deepens

In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case which is being probed by the CBI, Republic Media Network has exclusively accessed Sushant's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pirhani's sensational first statement to the investigating agency. Pithani narrated the series of events unfolded on June 14 - the day when Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence.

Siddharth Pithani has told CBI that on that day, between 10 am to 10:30 am, he was in the hall and listening to the songs on the system and, at the same time, Sushant's staff Keshav came to him and told that the actor is not opening the door. "After that I knocked on the door of Sushant Singh but he did not open the door, I told this to Dipesh after which we both knocked on the door but still he did not open the door," Pithani said.

Dipesh was texting on Sushant deal

Pithani's timeline comes as another corroboration to the questions raised over Republic's newsbreak regarding Dipesh Sawant's text to Sushant's close friend on an giant e-commerce deal, which was at 10:51 am on June 14. The nonchalance of this conversation at that time chips away further at the 'suicide theory' floated since day one.

The chats accessed by Republic Media Network reveal that Dipesh was texting on Sushant's deal even after the alleged ‘panic broke out’ that the actor wasn’t opening the door. This is contradictory to his own version of the story which raises more doubts over the timeline of events on the morning of June 14. Even his cook Neeraj has claimed that they were frantically knocking on Sushant’s locked door at 10:30 am. Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant were last week taken to the Bandra flat to be questioned separately on the chain of events on June 13 and 14.

Siddharth Pithani hints 'given names to CBI'

Last week, Republic TV confronted Siddharth Pithani yet again after CBI grilled him for over 14 hours on Thursday. Siddharth Pithani told Republic TV that he has given the 'names' to the CBI. While Pithani stayed mum on questions about CBD and drug links to Rhea, he asserted that he has answered 'correctly' to whatever questions were asked to him by the CBI. He also said that CBI will again grill him on Friday.

Siddharth Pithani said: "I have given the names of who all were present and whatever the CBI asked me. I have answered their questions correctly. I am not answerable to anyone else. Let me go, the CBI has called me tomorrow again. I will answer them."

