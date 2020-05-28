Piyush Mishra Opens Up About His Latest Courtroom-drama And The World Of Web-series

Piyush Mishra is a well-known actor, director, and singer in the Indian film industry. He has been making the headlines for his web-series Illegal: Justice Out of Order. Recently during a candid chat with an entertainment daily, Piyush Mishra opened up about his web-series, the lockdown, poetry and more.

Piyush Mishra opens up about the world of web-series

Having been in the acting industry for over three decades, Piyush Mishra enjoys a huge fan-base cutting across generational lines. The actor, in a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, opened up about his journey.

Talking about his experience on working for his latest web-series Illegal: Justice Out of Order, where he has played a central character, Piyush Mishra said that it was truly amazing. He continued to reveal that he found the script quite interesting when he read it for the first time. He mentioned that he has been in the acting field for 41 years now and his acting method alters every three to four years. However, he stressed that he has implemented his mature best acting style in Illegal: Justice Out of Order.

When asked about the difference between movies and web-series, Piyush Mishra said that web-series serve a better purpose for writers and provide creators with very good opportunities to exhibit the development of characters. The storytelling has a limited amount of screen timing in movies, but it is not the case with web-series.

Piyush Mishra said that with a web-series, the story can be told in a time frame of six to seven hours or even more. Talking about the web-series that he had recently watched, Piyush Mishra said that he has watched a handful of web-series during the lockdown. However, he said that he liked Pataal Lok the most. He also mentioned that he is a big fan of Neeraj Pandey’s work and his Special Ops is also one of the best web-series he has come across.

When he was asked writing poetry during the lockdown, Piyush Mishra said that it is next to impossible to write anything now. He revealed that sometimes he breaks down and feels like crying because of the lockdown. However, it is also the reality that everyone has to learn to cope with in their own way, he added.

