Piyush Mishra Says He Was Sexually Assaulted As A Child By Distant Female Relative

Piyush Mishra, the man behind the music of the Anurag Kashyap-directed cult film Gangs of Wasseypur, recently opened up about his traumatic childhood. The 60-year-old singer, whose song Aarambh Hai Prachand from Gulaal made waves back in 2009, said he was sexually assaulted as a child by a distant female relative when he was in the seventh standard and the incident deeply impacted him. Despite the impact, he never considered taking revenge, Mishra told news agency PTI in an interview.

"Sex is such a healthy thing that your first encounter with it should be good, otherwise it scars you for life, it disturbs you for life. That sexual assault gave me complex throughout my life and it took me a long time and several partners to come out of it. I wanted to hide the identity of some people. Some of them are women, and some men who are now well established in the film industry. I did not want to take revenge against anybody, or to hurt anyone," Piyush Mishra said.

Piyush Mishra has written about the incident in detail in his autobiography Tumhari Aukaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra. Mishra said while he has changed names in the book, he has kept the 'truth intact'.

Who is Piyush Mishra?

Piyush Mishra is well-known for his work as a singer, lyricist, music director, and scriptwriter. Upon completing his studies, The Shaukeens actor started his career as a theatre artist. Then, in 2002, he decided to move to Mumbai where he gained recognition for his acting in Maqbool, the Vishal Bharadwaj film based on William Shakespeare's Macbeth featuring Irrfan Khan and Tabu in 2003. Gangs of Wasseypur in 2014, of course, has been one of his most successful films.

As an actor, Mishra has been doing well. He has also received praise for his songs like Arre Ruk Ja Re Bandeh which he wrote for the band Indian Ocean in Kashyap's 2004 film Black Friday.