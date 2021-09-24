The social media debate over ethnic wedding-wear brand Manyavar's new '#KanyaMaan' advertisement continues to simmer, with fans and critics seemingly doubling-down on their strong positions. After a previous article on Republicworld had reasoned why the ad-film featuring Alia Bhatt was certainly not an assault on rituals & traditions, now, the most iconic name in India's advertising industry - Padma Shri Piyush Pandey - has added an entirely new dimension.

Speaking to Republicworld, Piyush Pandey - Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman (India) of advertising behemoth Ogilvy - has thrown his lot in with the Manyavar ad, deeming it 'very progressive'.

Piyush Pandey: 'Ad is about Naari Samman, no reason for religious feelings to be hurt'

'It's a very progressive ad,' Mr Pandey said speaking to Republicworld. 'It's an advertisement about Naari Samman (respect for women). This means there's no reason for anyone's religious feelings to be hurt.'

Countering the narrative that insists this topic has anti-ritual & anti-tradition connotations, he said, 'I'm a Hindu and I see no harm in running this ad. It's an ad that questions the age-old saying 'paraya dhan'. To my mind, a girl has equal ownership in her parents' home, and therefore, we should not be using terms that imply 'your home is going to be somewhere else', that they belong to someone else. That is the point, and nothing more.'

‘Nobody has the right to pass judgement': Piyush Pandey on Manyavar’s Kanyamaan ad

While many online have echoed Mr Pandey's assessment, there continues to be a small group who appears to be very strongly affronted by Alia Bhatt’s character confiding to the audience some of the seemingly innocuous exchanges she's had with her near and dear ones through her life, which made her question her own sense of belonging. To the critics, Mr Pandey makes no bones about recourses at their disposal.

'It's a nice ad. If someone else has a point of view, they can write to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). Nobody has the right to pass judgement. If you have a problem, go to the board.'

Vested interests & plants behind trolling of Manyavar Kanyamaan ad?

Asked about some of the more vehement and egregious responses and whether it has a negative impact on the brand, Mr Pandey takes no prisoners and opens up a wholly new angle - one of vested interests. 'Nobody has the right to troll anyone. I don't see it impacting the brand negatively at all. At time, I also get a feeling - are some of these comments those of competitors and not the public's feelings? Some of the comments could be planted by competitors and not by the general public.'

‘Grow up!’

Getting to brasstacks in typical direct style, Mr Pandey advises 'All of us as a society need to grow up.'

A veteran of the industry, Piyush Pandey has unmatched experience in guiding brands & playing the balancing act between promoting their products and engaging in social messaging, something he says must continue. 'Advertising is a part of society and must participate in social issues. However, advertisers need to be careful to not cross the line and end up hurting people's feelings, else it will hurt your brand. However, in the case of Manyavar, I think they have been very careful. I don't see any reason for people to troll them.'

Manyavar's 'Kanyamaan' & Cadbury's 'Kuch Khas Hai' reprisal: Two ads, two receptions

The Manyavar ad came out near-concurrently with another viral advertisement that carries a similar core message - that of women's equality. Chocolatier Cadbury's nostalgia trip 'Kuch Khaas Hai' sees the iconic 90s ad-film re-done with a gender reversal - with a man running onto the Cricket field to celebrate a woman batsman hitting a big six. Both ads - the original and the new one - had Piyush Pandey's hand, and both have been very well received.

Asked to contrast the reception to the Dairy Milk ad with Manyavar's, Mr Pandey said, 'In the case of Cadbury's, there's nothing that trolls could pick up. In the case of Manyavar, somebody has picked up words like 'Kanyadaan' out of context. The context has to be seen in the full ad and not one line. The full ad is about a woman's rights. You can try and get too picky on a word, but you need to first understand the context in which the word has been used.'

Concluding, Piyush Pandey offered a tip to fellow artists on how seriously they should take social media. 'I normally take social media with not even a grain of salt. I think the artists - it's their choice - but I'd advise them to take it with a pinch of salt. You've done a good job, move on.'

(Image: Ogilvy/Manyavar)