Rajkumar Hirani spun magic with the satirical comedy-drama PK, which is clocking seven years since its release on December 19. The film questioned religious dogmas and superstitions through Aamir Khan's alien avatar, who lands on Earth for a research mission, only to find out that the remote control for his spaceship has been stolen and given to a godman. He then embarks on a quest to retrieve the commodity along with his journalist friend Anushka Sharma. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also played a pivotal role in the trailblazing film.

The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Commemorating the occasion, Anushka Sharma uploaded a BTS clip featuring Aamir and Sushant and wrote “#7YearsOfPK”. Take a look.

Anushka Sharma celebrates seven years of PK

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, December 19, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor shared a video montage putting on display various stills of the leading trio. The 33-year-old actor can be seen trying out various hairstyles before settling for the pixie haircut. A glimpse of Hirani complimenting the actor for one of the scenes can also be seen, while other stills show Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma embroiled in BTS fun. Along with the clip, she wrote,"#7YearsOfPK" and tagged the makers and cast.

Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika are currently accompanying Virat Kohli in South Africa. The duo was recently papped at the airport as they jetted off ahead of Team India's match. In terms of work, she was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. She has donned the hat of a producer alongside her brother under the Clean Slate Filmz banner and will be bankrolling the upcoming film Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut. It will also star Tripti Dimri in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated for a February 2022 release. The film, which comes as the official adaptation of six-time Academy Award-winning Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, will chart Indian history through Laal Singh Chaddha's lens. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut as well as Mona Singh.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKASHARMA/ @AYSENURTARAZOGLU)