PK: Here Are Some Best Scenes From The Movie As It Completes Five Years

The movie PK was released in the year 2014. The movie starred Aamir Khan alongside Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is celebrating 5 years of its release at the box office.

Here are some of the best scenes from PK

PK and Jaggu meet

PK (Aamir) and Jaggu (Anushka) meet for the first time in jail. Jaggu finds PK very interesting and starts asking him questions about himself. PK talks about his planet and how one can see it in the night. This freaks out Anushka and she tries to get out of jail. PK then further talks to her about how he learnt the Bhojpuri language in 6 hours after holding hands with a lady. Anushka is not ready to believe in this. PK also talks about how it is difficult to understand humans on earth as sometimes they do not say what they mean and use the same word with different expressions, which confuses him.

PK runs behind a man dressed up Shiva

PK is looking for the remote that will help him send signals to his planet. The remote is lost and everyone tells him that only God can help him find it. This is why he tries to reach God in every possible way according to his understanding. He finds a person who is dressed up as Lord Shiva and starts following him. He locks him up in a washroom and asks for his remote. The man is confused but escapes. After that, PK runs behind the man to catch him to the best of his capacity.

PK says 'Religion is a fashion'

PK brings five people at the ashram of Tapasvi Maharaj. He asked him their religion and Tapasvi easily points them out according to their outfits. After that, PK asks the people to tell him about their religion. The first one dressed as Hindu turns out to be a Sikh, one dressed as a father of the church is a Muslim, one who looks Sikh is a Jain, the one who seems to be a Jain is a Christian, and Jaggu, who dresses up as a Muslim, is actually a Hindu.

