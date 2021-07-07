'PK': NFAI Acquires Camera Negatives Of 2014 Film, '3 Idiots' Out-takes Included

National Film Archive of India (NFAI), on July 7, announced a significant addition of the original camera negative of the 2014 hit film PK in its collection. The negatives were handed over by the filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani to Director NFAI, Prakash Magdum, in Mumbai. Besides the original camera negative, around 300 cans consisting of rushes of the film were also handed over to the NFAI.

PK camera negatives acquired by NFAI

Speaking about this new addition, Magdum, said, "We are happy to continue our association with Mr Hirani as his earlier acclaimed films are also being preserved at NFAI. It is wonderful to add PK to our collection, especially because it was shot on celluloid. The transition from celluloid to digital in terms of the production of films in India happened during 2013-14. Therefore, it is all the more important to have this film for preservation," Magdum added.

According to ANI, apart from the original camera negative, the outtakes of the 3 Idiots film were also handed over for preservation. A huge piece of paper material consisting of posters, lobby cards, and photographs of films would also be handed over to NFAI. The film PK is a wonderful political satire on Indian society. Co-produced along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie also happens to be one of the last few films to be shot on celluloid in India. The film starred Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is based on social commenting on superstition, with the quirky titular character of PK, an alien, who tries to make sense of the world around, in an eccentric but endearing way.

Prior to this, the original negatives of mega-films like Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), and 3 Idiots (2009) are also preserved at the NFAI, Magdum revealed. The National Film Archives of India has been regularly acquiring old films and preserving them. Magdum informs that about 70 to 80 Marathi films made in the 1950s and 60s have also been acquired by NFAI which includes Usha Mangeshkar Productions’ film Pavna Kathacha Dhondi and Aaryan Film’s Tai Telin, which were considered to be lost.

IMAGE: SOCIALMEDIA/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

