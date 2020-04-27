'PK' Was The First Film Featuring Aamir Khan In A Nude Scene; Read More Trivia

Released in 2014 PK stars Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead along with Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK received rave reviews and broke several records at the box office. Read to know a few trivia about the film.

PK trivia

Aamir Khan’s costumes in the movie were actually collected from the public randomly.

Aamir Khan went nude for the first time in his career for PK intro scene.

During the scripting stage, Rajkumar Irani titled the film Talli then changed it to Ek Tha Talli. But as Ek Tha Tiger was already in production he changed it and finally settled on PK.

Aamir Khan played nine different avatars and during the filming, he had eaten over 1000 pans.

Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan found that Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots in 2009.

PK marks Aamir Khan’s second film with Rajkumar Irani and Sanjay Dutt’s third. Boman Irani is the only actor who has worked in every movie of the filmmaker.

The scene where Aamir Khan pulls out the barber’s pyjama tuck took around 12 takes for the perfect shot.

PK was the first Bollywood film to earn ₹ 300 crores in India and ₹ 700 crores worldwide.

It was Sanjay Dutt’s last film before he got arrested in 2016.

Several cases were filed against the movie for its depiction of religions and Aamir Khan’s nude poster.

Apparently, Aamir Khan trained to learn Bhojpuri 2 years before the filming with the help of TV writer Shanti Bhushan.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a cameo in the film. The role was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan who declined it. He was even considered for the role of Sarfraz Yousuf, but the director wanted a younger actor. The role landed to Sushant Singh Rajput.

