Plabita Borthakur’s Social Media Is Where You Need To Get Your Fashion Lessons Right

Bollywood News

Plabita Borthakur grabbed the attention of the audience with her role in 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'. Here is a look at the actor's most stylish looks

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Plabita Borthakur

Plabita Borthakur made her debut in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK in 2014. She played the role of Anushka Sharma’s sister in the film. However, it was her role in the critically acclaimed Lipstick Under My Burkha that made critics notice her acting skills.

Plabita Borthakur played the role of a college-going girl who wants to try out newer fashion trends but is stuck in a conservative, patriarchal society. Her role even won her a Star Screen Awards nomination. She was last seen in the web series, Fuh Se Fantasy last year.

In addition to acing the acting game, Plabita Borthakur is also known to be a fashionista. She is very popular on social media, all thanks to her fashionable avatars. Here is why you need to take inspiration from her right away.

Plabita Borthakur’s styles to take inspiration from

1. Plabita Borthakur recently donned this black maxi dress on her vacation to Barcelona. The thigh slit is what makes this dress a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe. For an evening party upgrade, you can pair the look with some heels and smokey makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Plabita Borthakur (@plabita.manu) on

2. Plabita Borthakur is giving the boring grocery shopping rituals a stylish upgrade with this look. She donned this black mini-skirt and paired it with a simple t-shirt. The sneakers and sling bag is adding to the style quotient of the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Plabita Borthakur (@plabita.manu) on

3. Plabita Borthakur looked like a dream in this elegant off-white maxi gown. She donned this outfit for a recent photoshoot. The actor decided to give the look a retro vibe with the pearl jewellery and bun hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Plabita Borthakur (@plabita.manu) on

4. Rock the winter with these fashionable avatars by Plabita Borthakur. She donned this orange sweater pull-over and denim look. She further styled it with an uber-cool scarf.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Plabita Borthakur (@plabita.manu) on

