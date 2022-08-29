Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh are all set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. The movie will be releasing on Netflix and at an event in Mumbai on Monday, the OTT giant announced that the film will release on September 30.

More about Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah's upcoming movie Plan A Plan B

Plan A Plan B revolves around the story of a divorce lawyer, played by Riteish Deshmukh and a matchmaker, played by Tamannaah. Both are happy with their respective jobs, of 'converting singles into doubles' and 'doubles back to singles' respectively, and proudly boast about it. The duo tussles when they cross paths and the rift intensifies when she moves into an office next to his. However, the animosity turns into love eventually.

Moreover, other than Riteish and Tamannaah, Plan A Plan B also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila. The director of the film is Shashanka Ghosh, who last directed Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar's comedy film House Arrest on Netflix. Meanwhile, newcomer Rajat Arora has penned the screenplay, and he is also the producer with Trilok Malhotra, and KR Harish under a collaboration of the banners India Stories Media & Entertainment and Funk Your Blues Entertainment.

"Saari planning aaj hi karoge kya? Ritesh aur Tamannaah ke bhi kuch plans hain, uska bhi toh sochna padega na! #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix," read the description of the teaser on YouTube.

"Plans kuch bhi ho, humse achi planning koi nahi kar sakta... hai na @riteishd? 😜🤙🏼 #PlanAPlanB coming on the 30th of September, only on Netflix! 💗 Stay tuned ☺️" read the Instagram caption of Tamaannaah's post. Riteish responded to the post with the comment, "Har Plan A ke liye hamare paas Plan B hai - kyu @tamannaahspeaks."

The film had first been announced in September. It is set to be one of the five new releases on the streamer in September.

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 along with her Bollywood colleagues. The actor attended the film festival's commencement ceremony and also the screening of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Dobaara. Riteish is currently working on Case Toh Banta Hai.