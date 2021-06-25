Plea On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Against Bollywood Stars Dismissed By Bihar Court

A year after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, numerous cases and investigations by multiple agencies have continued. Amid the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau, a petition seeking action against Bollywood celebrities was reportedly dismissed by a Bihar court. A lawyer had filed a revision petition after the plea accusing Bollywood celebrities of a ‘conspiracy’ in abetting Sushant’s death had been rejected last year.

Bihar court dismisses lawyer's plea against Bollywood in Sushant case

A local court in Muzaffarpur, as per a report on Live Hindustan, rejected the revision suit filed by lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha accusing Salman Khan and film directors/producers like Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, Aditya Chopra, Dinesh Vijayan, Bhushan Kumar, Karan Johar of a conspiracy in the death of SSR.

Ekta Kapoor's lawyer confirmed to the portal the dismissal of the suit and stated that the case was based on ‘baseless allegations.’

Ojha now stated that he now plans to approach the high court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Mukesh Kumar had dismissed, in July last year, Ojha's petition filed three days after SSR's death on June 14, because it was out of the jurisdiction of the court.

"I will challenge the CJMs decision before the district court. Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice", Ojha had then told media persons.

He had then named actor Kangana Ranaut as ‘witnesses’ after her angry messages alleging nepotism and favouritism being responsible for Sushant’s death. There were numerous reports about the Chhichhore star allegedly being ousted from some films.

Ojha had then filed the revision petition before the district and sessions court.

The CBI on June 14, on the first anniversary of Sushant’s death, stated that their investigation had not been closed and that they were still probing all angles.

