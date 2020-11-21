'Please Take Down My Pictures,' Zaira Wasim Requests Fan Pages; Pens Message

Former actor Zaira Wasim on Saturday requested her fans to remove her pictures from their social media accounts and not share them, saying she was trying to 'start a new chapter in her life'.

The national award-winning actor, who quit Bollywood in 2019, took to Instagram to make the request. Zaira Wasim began the post with a meme of US politician Bernie Sanders that said, "Dear fanpages, I am once again asking you to read my message" and ended the Instagram post with a GIF of Baby Yoda, saying, ‘Please’.

"A message I had shared with my fan pages last year. Sharing it again just in case you haven’t read it before," she captioned the post.

STATEMENT

"Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Yáll have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything It is because of this care and consideration that y’all have always shown I have a little favour to ask from all of you. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same. It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (like a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim", the Instagram post read.

The actor announced her "disassociation" from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

Zaira, who was in her early teens when she appeared in Dangal, also worked in Secret Superstar. Her last film was The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

(with PTI inputs)

