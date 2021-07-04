Pledge To Pause: Dia Mirza Advocates UN Initiative To Stop Spread Of Fake News Amid COVID

Actor Dia Mirza who is also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India with UNEP & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals recently took to Twitter to post a message against sharing fake news, with an image of the ‘pause’ symbol and tagged United Nations.

Pause to stop and think before we share online. During the pandemic fake news and misinformation has polarized us, cost lives and disrupted health efforts - and now it’s prolonging the pandemic. If you believe in truth then join me, post the symbol and #PledgetoPause 🙏🏻🌏 pic.twitter.com/xUkGfbOQpl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 4, 2021

What is Pledge to Pause campaign?

The Pledge to Pause campaign was launched under the United Nation's Verified Initiative to encourage people to verify facts before spreading information. The campaign asks people to interrupt emotional responses, trigger critical thinking and only share trusted verified information. As per the Pledge to Pause official site, the campaign urges people to ask the following questions before sharing news:

WHO made it?

WHAT is the source?

WHERE did it come from?

WHY are you sharing this?

WHEN was it published?

Amid #COVID19, misinformation can be deadly.



But all of us can do something about it: #PledgeToPause and take time to verify facts before you share something online to stop the spread of misinformation -- and the virus. https://t.co/q5ZFkROycf pic.twitter.com/Rkc7ULjGvj — United Nations (@UN) July 1, 2021

Balancing social work and first pregnancy

Dia Mirza has been known for her social work and recently retweeted Greta Thunberg’s tweet on the fire spread in the Gulf of Mexico. While Nikhil Taneja, founder of Yuvaa had reshared a video of the same fire with the caption, “We are now in the final act of earth's screenplay.”. The UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India responded to his quote tweet saying, “This is not the Earth’s screenplay Nikhil. This is the screenplay of human self-destruction. What is sad is that it’s the actions of a few that will cost millions of lives of innocent, unsuspecting children and people…''

Meanwhile the people in power call themselves "climate leaders" as they open up new oilfields, pipelines and coal power plants - granting new oil licenses exploring future oil drilling sites.

This is the world they are leaving for us. https://t.co/4hQ8nm11Fd — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 3, 2021

Mirza is often seen advocating for gender equality and women’s rights. A recent post of hers on July 1 stated “We can't let the #COVID19 pandemic reverse the hard-won gains for women's rights. Every one has the power to impact change.'' Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India is also expecting her first child this year, with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She had announced her pregnancy 13 weeks ago, in April with an Instagram post captioned:

“Blessed to be...

One with Mother Earth...

One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...

Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.

Of new saplings.

And the blossoming of hope.

Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”,

(Image: @diamirzaofficial Instagram)

