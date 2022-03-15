PM Modi Calls For Debate On 'Kashmir Files', Says 'attempt To Discredit, Conceal Truth'

Days after a row erupted on 'The Kashmir Files', Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary meeting said that 'people have tried to 'suppress what is shown in the film'.

Calling out that the film has 'shown the truth which is being suppressed for years', the Prime Minister said, "such movies should be made more often."

"It is unfortunate for India, keeping the real perspective of History in front of society in the form of books, poems, songs are important and in this way films also play an important role. People talk about Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela but talk very little of Gandhiji. If someone, during that time had made a film of Gandhiji's life and put it in front of an audience then we could have sent a message. The first time when West made a film of Gandhiji, the world realised that Gandhi was such an icon," PM Modi said.

"People speak a lot of film appreciation but you must have seen - Emergency- no one made a film on it because we tried to hide the truth. When we decided to observe August 14 as a horror day then people had problems with it, how can we forget this?" the Prime Minister added.

"The way these people are opposing this film for the past 5-6 days, my viewpoint is not film, my point is truth. They are shocked that the truth was suppressed for years, now someone is trying to show it. So they are trying to conceal it as much as they can."

The film 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is reaching new heights. The film narrates the painful and heartwrenching stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes and live like refugees in their own country. The film has received positive reviews from not only the viewers but also by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The team of The Kashmir Files recently met PM Modi and received appreciation for the film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Abhishek Agrawal, the producer of The Kashmir Files, shared some pictures from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Director Vivek Agnihotri and National Award-winning actor Pallavi Joshi accompanied him to visit PM Modi. In the photos, the team of The Kashmir Files were seemingly delighted as they shared smiles with PM Modi.

Sharing the photos, producer Abhishek Agarwal wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about The Kashmir Files. We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri."

Vivek Agnihotri reshared the tweet and wrote, "I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi."

Congress stirs fresh controversy over The Kashmir Files

Days after the release of 'The Kashmir Files' on March 11, Congress' Kerala Twitter handle, on Sunday, shared a long thread of 'facts' concerning the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus in 1990. In a bid to downplay the exodus, Congress alleged that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between 1990-2007, while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same era. After facing major backlash for its tweets, the Congress unit later deleted the first post.

In its tweets, Congress claimed that the then-J&K Governor Jagmohan was an RSS leader, under whose rule, Pandits were driven out of the Valley. Pointing out that BJP continued to support the VP Singh govt till 1990, Congress claimed that the UPA administration had built 5,242 tenements for Pandits in Jammu and provided one-time assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family. It also blamed the BJP for engineering a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country over the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya during the migration, adding that the Pandits’ issue suited BJP’s propaganda to create a fake outrage for electoral gain.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.