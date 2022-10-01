PM Modi Congratulates Asha Parekh On Being Conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated veteran film actor Asha Parekh on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

He said Parekh in her long career has shown what versatility is and lauded her as an outstanding film personality.

The prime minister also extended his felicitations to all those honoured with the National Film Awards.

This honour is a fitting recognition of their creativity and contribution to the world of entertainment, art and culture, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred Parekh with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and honoured other winners of the 68th National Film Awards, including actors Ajay Devgn, Suriya and folk singer Nanchamma.

The National Film Awards were announced in July honouring the best in cinema in 2020.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)