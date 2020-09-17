PM Modi hailed on birthday with video messages; wishes pour in from Bollywood stars

Wishes poured in from Bollywood stars as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday. A highlight of the occasion was numerous stars posting video messages, hailing the leader. Anupam Kher, Daler Mehndi, Manoj Joshi were among those who expressed pride about having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, while highlighting his achivements and praising his qualities.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video and said, “I wish you long life, so that you continue to lead the country. Crores around the world love and respect you a lot. You introduced us not just to India, but also Indianness. You are known to acknowledge and congratulate the efforts of all those who achieve something for the country, be it sportspersons, scientists, economists, or common man, and motivate them, sometimes through your Mann Ki Baat."

"There might be wandering souls who are troubled with themselves so tell your unwanted things, but you have treated them with patience, sometimes by giving answers and sometimes by ignoring them and we too love hitting back or ignore them accordingly. I even travel abroad for work, so I feel extremely proud that you are our Prime Minister. You have to remain the PM not just till 2024, but many more years, till the other leaders don’t learn how to put in hard work. May God give you all the happiness in the world,” the DDLJ star continued.

Veteran singer Daler Mehndi said, “No one can stop the storm of Modiji. Those who see with an evil eye, will get punished for it. He is Bharat ka laal, what no one could do, Modi has done it. You have the blessings of all, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian communities. Hope you continue your devotion and attain firm rule.

The Rang De Basanti singer also warned that those who post negative comments on this, 'will not be spared.'

Manoj Joshi, called him a ‘rajtapasvi’ (worker of the nation). The veteran actor continued, “You are the son of this soil, we all are very proud of you. Nation first, is your mantra. Everyone together, is your pledge, self-reliance is your mission. Under your rule, India will achieve massive success, we are sure about it. May Ma Bharti provide your with long life and good health, is our prayer for you.”

Another actor to echo similar feelings earlier in the day was Kangana Ranaut, who even got emotional.

Anil Kapoor too praised the Prime Minister for always thinking about the best interests of the nation and people. The Nayak star conveyed his gratitude to the PM.

Abhishek Bachhcan, Kamal Haasan, among others conveyed their greetings as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on thursday, celebrating his seventh birthday since becoming a PM. Be it a grand cake, seeking to create a world record, sand art, sweets or messages, the occasion was celebrated by his followers, citizens and party workers with fanfare.

